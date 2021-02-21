Vernon Outdoors Club publishes trail guides

Information to local hiking and cycling trails can be found on club’s website under resources

The Vernon Outdoors Club has published maps and route descriptions for hikes and cycle rides enjoyed by VOC members as part of the club’s programs. (Facebook photo)

The maps are available at no cost for personal use.

The hikes include local summits within a 30-minute drive to Vernon through to more challenging outings in the Monashees or towards Revelstoke. Cycle rides start either in Vernon or are within a 30-minute drive.

The club will be adding additional routes as spring approaches. You can find the maps under the RESOURCES tab at the club’s website www.vernonoutdoorsclub.org.

“Under COVID we are all suffering from a certain degree of “cabin fever,” said the club in a release. “The VOC urges everyone to get outside and enjoy the wonderful outdoors safely, while observing all public health guidelines to keep everyone healthy.”

