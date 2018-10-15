Police investigate a homicide at a Vernon apartment complex July 19, 2017. (Morning Star file photo)

Vernon pair arrested in connection with 2017 homicide

Incident happened July 19 at Vernon apartment; man, woman arrested without incident

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have arrested two people in relation to a July 2017 homicide.

Police responded at 11:30 a.m. on July 19, 2017, to a report of an unresponsive man found in an apartment unit in the 2900 block of 43rd Avenue. Upon arrival, police confirmed the man was dead and it was determined to be a homicide.

RELATED: Suspicious death at Vernon apartment

“An extensive, 15-month long, police investigation was undertaken by the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP General Investigation Section and has led to the arrest of two individuals,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

A 40-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, both from Vernon, were arrested on Friday without incident.

RELATED: Suspicious death ruled homicide

No names have been released.

Both accused were held in police custody over the weekend by a justice.

Court documents show Richard William Fairgrieve, and Jacqueline Nicole Neavins, were slated to make their first court appearances in provincial court in Vernon Monday, each facing a count of second-degree murder.

As this matter is now before the court, no further information is available for release.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Resolution found in Vernon car surfing death case: defence
Next story
Early morning fire destroys Shuswap home

Just Posted

Resolution found in Vernon car surfing death case: defence

Byron James Walterhouse will appear to fix a date for disposition Oct. 18

Vernon pair arrested in connection with 2017 homicide

Incident happened July 19 at Vernon apartment; man, woman arrested without incident

‘Police are ready’ for legal pot, say Canadian chiefs

But Canadians won’t see major policing changes as pot becomes legal

Vernon serial arsonist to face sentencing in new year

William Munton, who pleaded guilty to seven counts of arson, will appear for sentencing in January

Vernon Red Lion cadet moves on after seven years in program

Officer Cadet Riley McLaughlin is now with the BC Dragoons

Competitors get crafty for Okanagan Mixoff

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff is Nov. 8 in Kelowna

5 tips for talking to your kids about cannabis

Health officials recommend sharing a harm reduction-related message.

NHL players say Canada’s legalization of marijuana won’t impact them

NHL players say the legalization of marijuana in Canada won’t change how they go about their business.

Automated cars could kill wide range of jobs, federal documents say

Internal government documents show that more than one million jobs could be lost to automated vehicles, with ripple effects far beyond the likeliest professions.

Help plant up a riparian habitat in Lumby

Help green up Lumby’s flight park by helping plant over 400 native trees and shrubs along the river.

Early morning fire destroys Shuswap home

Owners of Tappen house away as structure undergoing renovations

Chilliwack Chiefs score late to beat Vernon Vipers

Matt Holmes netted the winner with 20.5 seconds on the clock as the Chiefs rallied for a 3-2 win.

Private marijuana stores should shut down, Mike Farnworth says

B.C. has approved 62 licences, but they still need local approval

HPV vaccine does not lead to riskier sex among teen girls: UBC

Girls are less likely to have sex now than they were a decade ago

Most Read