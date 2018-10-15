Vernon pair arrested in connection with 2017 homicide

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have arrested two people in relation to a July 2017 homicide.

Police responded at 11:30 a.m. on July 19, 2017, to a report of an unresponsive man found in an apartment unit in the 2900 block of 43rd Avenue. Upon arrival, police confirmed the man was dead and it was determined to be a homicide.

“An extensive, 15-month long, police investigation was undertaken by the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP General Investigation Section and has led to the arrest of two individuals,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

A 40-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, both from Vernon, were arrested on Friday without incident.

No names have been released.

Both accused were held in police custody over the weekend by a justice.

Court documents show Richard William Fairgrieve, and Jacqueline Nicole Neavins, were slated to make their first court appearances in provincial court in Vernon Monday, each facing a count of second-degree murder.

As this matter is now before the court, no further information is available for release.



