Vernon park paving project commences

Paving at N’Kwala Park in the BX on until Aug. 16; parking lot closed, park still open

The Regional District of North Okanagan has begun paving the parking lot at N’Kwala Park, On Macdonald Road, in the BX. The parking lot is closed until Aug. 16, but the park remains open via access off Alain Road. (Google Maps photo)

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) has begun paving the N’Kwala Park parking lot at 5440 MacDonald Road in order to control dust and improve aesthetics.

Construction finishes Aug. 16. The parking lot will be closed during this time.

“Upgrading the parking lot will result in less dust and less continual repair and maintenance,” said Nicole Kohnert, regional engineering services manager at the RDNO. “Residents and visitors to N’Kwala Park will be inconvenienced for a short period of time, and should watch for park closure signs and notifications for the next two weeks.”

Although the parking lot will be closed to allow for work to be completed during construction, the park itself will be open for public use. Alternative access to the park is available via Alain Road. For safety reasons, all park users are asked to stay away from the construction area.

For more information, contact 250.550.3700 or email communityservices@rdno.ca.



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

