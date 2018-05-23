Vernon permissive tax exemption applications available

Available online, at City Hall

Applications for new and returning permissive tax exemption are now available online or at City Hall.

Applications must be submitted on the new prescribed application form and submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. July 16.

“Permissive tax exemptions provide a reduction in property taxation and are a recognition of the value of volunteers and volunteer groups and agencies to the social, cultural, educational and physical well-being of Vernon,” the City said in a release.

Non-profit organizations and places of worship may apply as long as the subject property meets the criteria established by council policy.

For places of worship in which the church property is owned by or on behalf of a recognized church, the land surrounding the church building may be exempted to a maximum of seven times the area of the church building. Manses, including land equivalent to a normal-sized City lot, are not exempt from taxation.

Eligibility for an exemption for other non-profit organizations is based on the principal use of the property. A property will be eligible for the exemption if the applicant:

  • Is the registered owner of the property, or a tenant under a lease requiring it to pay taxes directly to the City;
  • Is a British Columbia registered non-profit society;
  • Uses the property primarily for a purpose covered by Section 224 of the Community Charter;
  • Primarily serves the residents of Vernon;
  • Has its membership in the Society open to any resident of Vernon;
  • Provides a service supporting the social, spiritual, cultural, educational or physical well-being of the community;
  • Provides a copy of its most recent certified financial statements to the City, and a budget for the current year to demonstrate sound financial management; and
  • The application for Permissive Tax Exemption is submitted within the June 1 – July 16 intake period.

Applications are available on the City’s website at www.vernon.ca/services/finance or for pick up at City Hall (3400-30 Street). For more information, call 250-550-3560.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon begins weed control program
Next story
Saturday celebration of life for Gerry O

Just Posted

SilverStar reaches new heights with gondola

Vernon ski resort installing new feature, with opening date set for July 7

Size, cost set for proposed Vernon cultural facility

Size of new home for museum and art gallery is about 58,000 square feet; cost is $40 million

Alberta-based cannabis retailer coming to Vernon

A corporate cannabis retailer plans an expansion of 35 stores in BC following federal legislation.

Vernon permissive tax exemption applications available

Available online, at City Hall

Vernon begins weed control program

Spraying, trimming and tractor mowing part of City of Vernon’s control program

MLA pushing province and pharmaceutical to save Vernon woman

Cystic fibrosis patient can’t afford $20,000/month medication she needs to survive

Saturday celebration of life for Gerry O

Prominent Vernon businessmen remembered for kindness, generosity

VIDEO: Campers leave big mess at rural Vancouver Island campsite

Vehicle parts, garbage, a mattress, lawn chairs, beer cans, and even fecal matter left in the area

30 C in B.C., 30 cm of snow expected for eastern Canada

It might be hot in B.C., but the rest of Canada still dealing with cold

Fulton grads meet, greet community pros

Fulton Secondary does a different take on the Grade 12 exit interview

Horgan defends fight to both retain and restrict Alberta oil imports

Alberta says pipeline bottlenecks are kneecapping the industry, costing millions of dollars a day

Vernon Performing Arts Centre under the Spotlight

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre announces new name of presentation series, Spotlight

Vernon woman captures prestigious forestry honour

Tanya Wick from Tolko wins Women In Forest Award of Excellence

Vernon Silhouettes showing routines Saturday

Annual synchronized swimming Watershow at Vernon Aquatic Centre

Most Read