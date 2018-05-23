Vernon permissive tax exemption applications available

Applications for new and returning permissive tax exemption are now available online or at City Hall.
Applications must be submitted on the new prescribed application form and submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. July 16.
“Permissive tax exemptions provide a reduction in property taxation and are a recognition of the value of volunteers and volunteer groups and agencies to the social, cultural, educational and physical well-being of Vernon,” the City said in a release.
Non-profit organizations and places of worship may apply as long as the subject property meets the criteria established by council policy.
For places of worship in which the church property is owned by or on behalf of a recognized church, the land surrounding the church building may be exempted to a maximum of seven times the area of the church building. Manses, including land equivalent to a normal-sized City lot, are not exempt from taxation.
Eligibility for an exemption for other non-profit organizations is based on the principal use of the property.
Applications are available on the City’s website at www.vernon.ca/services/finance or for pick up at City Hall (3400-30 Street). For more information, call 250-550-3560.
@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.