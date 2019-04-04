The City of Vernon is introducing organic recycling collection bins at city hall and the Schubert Centre. (City of Vernon - photo)

Vernon pilots organic recycling

Pilot program launches organic recycling bins at city hall and Schubert Centre

The City of Vernon is piloting a program to reduce waste going to the landfill.

Two organics collection bins have been set up to trial diverting waste from the landfill. Organics diversion through composting can reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by more than 90 per cent compared to sending the same waste to the landfill.

This project is funded through the Climate Action Revolving Fund. This fund was developed by the city to fund projects that reduce GHG emissions generated by city operations. The project hopes to reduce up to 138 tonnes of GHGs in a year.

The organics collection bins are located at city hall, in the parking lot next to the Community Services Building, and behind the Schubert Centre.

“Schubert Centre is an ideal location to try out waste diversion,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “The combination of housing density and the centre’s catering and meal services could potentially provide a viable organic waste diversion pilot.”

READ ALSO: Kelowna’s first zero waste grocery store has successful first day

Anyone can deposit their organic materials in the bins. Acceptable materials include food scraps, paper and leaves and garden trimmings. A detailed list can be found on the city website.

The bins are maintained by Spa Hills Compost and are emptied weekly.

Organics Bins

The following are guidelines and not meant to be an exhaustive list.

For more information or for residential pick up, check out the Spa Hills Compost website at: https://spahillscompost.ca/.

What can be composted?

  • Food scraps – including meat, raw or cooked, and fish and chicken bones
  • Paper and paperboard – including: paper bags, newspapers, magazines, flyers, wax paper wrap, paper towel
  • Paper boxes, milk cartons, take-out cups, cereal and pizza boxes, food wrappers, egg cartons, drink trays, paper towel rolls
  • Bamboo ware, wooden chopsticks;
  • Leaves and Garden Trimmings – leaves, trimmings, sticks, grass clippings, flowers, bulbs, seeds, weeds;

What can’t be composted?

  • Metal of any kind including: cans, containers, lids, aluminum foil, foil inserts

  • Plastic of any kind including: containers, lids, cutlery, plant pots, ketchup or plastic packets, plastic box inserts, wrapping, ties

  • Glass of any kind including: bottles, jars

  • Styrofoam

  • Pet waste


