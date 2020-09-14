Vernon police find air pistol following weapons complaint

When RCMP officers get a weapons complaint, they will take it seriously.
Case in point: Friday, Sept. 11, just before 5:30 p.m. Officers from the Vernon-North Okanagan detachment responded to a weapons complaint in the area of Polson Park.
“The witness advised an individual in a group was seen with a firearm,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski. “Police located a group of individuals matching the description.”
After a search, police located an airsoft pistol which they confiscated from the group.
READ MORE: Police on alert for distracted Okanagan drivers
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.