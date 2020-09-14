Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers confiscated an airsoft pistol from a group of individuals in Polson Park following a weapons complaint Friday, Sept. 11. (File photo)

Vernon police find air pistol following weapons complaint

Incident happened near Polson Park Friday, Sept. 11

When RCMP officers get a weapons complaint, they will take it seriously.

Case in point: Friday, Sept. 11, just before 5:30 p.m. Officers from the Vernon-North Okanagan detachment responded to a weapons complaint in the area of Polson Park.

“The witness advised an individual in a group was seen with a firearm,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski. “Police located a group of individuals matching the description.”

After a search, police located an airsoft pistol which they confiscated from the group.

