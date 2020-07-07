Vernon Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire on 24th Avenue, July 7, 2020, at approximately 2:30 a.m. (Black Press file photo)

Vernon police deem car fire ‘suspicious’

A vehicle was fully involved last night on 24th Avenue, cause still unknown

Vernon firefighters snuffed an early-morning car fire Tuesday, July 7, and police say it may be arson.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services were dispatched to reports of a vehicle fire near the intersection of 24th Avenue and 39th Street at around 2:30 a.m. July 7.

“Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle fully involved, which firefighters quickly extinguished,” City of Vernon communications manager Christy Poirier said. “There were no injuries reported.”

The cause of the fire was unknown still by the time firefighters cleared the scene nearly an hour later when Vernon North Okanagan RCMP took over the scene.

“While the fire department was putting out the fire, our officers canvassed the neighbourhood for potential witnesses or video surveillance of the incident,” RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn said.

“Based on information we learned at the scene, police are treating the fire as suspicious.”

Police continue to investigate the incident and anyone with information is urged to contact Const. Chad Gravelle at the non-emergency line: 250-545-7171 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Lake Country home destroyed by fire

READ MORE: Horrifying video shows near head-on collision on Trans Canada

