Stolen dump truck crashed, shirtless man arrested at Vernon golf course

You don’t expect to have to watch for a shirtless man running through your back swing at a golf course, but patrons of Predator Ridge Golf Resort were forced to call ‘fore’ Wednesday as a male suspect interrupted their golf game in an attempt to evade police.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a theft of vehicle in progress located in the 9500 block of Eastside Road on May 15, just after 10 a.m. While en-route to the area, front line officers were advised a suspect male had allegedly stolen a dump truck full of gravel and was driving at a high rate of speed. A short distance later, the driver lost control of the truck which flipped onto its side, losing its load of gravel, causing a portion of the road to be blocked.

“Prior to police arrival, witnesses advised the male suspect fled the area up a steep embankment toward the Predator Ridge Golf Course,” says RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “Due to the thick forest like terrain, the RCMP Air Services Unit and the Police Service Dog were deployed to the area. The RCMP fixed wing plane responded and located the suspect male running through the 10th hole of the golf course, where he eventually grounded himself in an effort to hide from police.”

Front line officers used golf carts to access the area and located the suspect. The RCMP credits the staff of Predator Ridge Golf Resort for their quick thinking and clear directions which allowed police to safely take the male into custody.

A 42-year-old male, from Hudson Hope, remains in custody and faces possible charges of theft of motor vehicle.

