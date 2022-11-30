The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP starts the annual Counter-Attack initiative on Dec. 3, a month-long campaign focused on impaired driving enforcement. (Kelowna RCMP photo)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP starts the annual Counter-Attack initiative on Dec. 3, a month-long campaign focused on impaired driving enforcement. (Kelowna RCMP photo)

Vernon police ready to combat impaired driving

The RCMP’s Counter-Attack crack-down on impaired driving kicks off Dec. 3

Police will soon be cracking down on impaired driving.

Saturday, Dec. 3, is National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day, which marks the beginning of the RCMP’s Counter-Attack operations, a month-long campaign focused on impaired driving enforcement and prevention.

“It’s the time of year where people are getting together at parties and social gatherings to celebrate the holiday season,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Enjoy yourself and celebrate, but please, do it safely. If you are going to consume anything; alcohol, cannabis, or otherwise, that may impair your ability to drive, stay home or plan in advance for a safe ride.”

Through the month of December, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers and members of BC Highway Patrol Falkland will be ramping up enforcement activities in the North Okanagan, specifically targeting impaired drivers.

“Whether it’s through check-stops, mandatory alcohol screening, standardized field sobriety tests, or using drug recognition experts, we’re going to use all the tools available to remove impaired drivers from our roadways,” said Terleski. “Alcohol and drug related collisions are entirely preventable and there is zero tolerance for those who choose to take the risk and drive under the influence.”

For a full list of the penalties related to impaired driving, click here.

Anyone who suspects a driver is impaired is advised to call 911.

READ MORE: Bus driver promises safety in heartwarming speech before ride from Kelowna to Merritt

READ MORE: Two Okanagan men arrested after fleeing police in Armstrong

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

impaired drivingRCMPVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Coldstream lights up event after 2 year hiatus

Just Posted

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP starts the annual Counter-Attack initiative on Dec. 3, a month-long campaign focused on impaired driving enforcement. (Kelowna RCMP photo)
Vernon police ready to combat impaired driving

The 19th annual Coldstream Community Christmas Light Up takes place at the Coldstream Christmas Church on Sunday, Dec. 4. (Contributed)
Coldstream lights up event after 2 year hiatus

Vernon bowler Alex Kazimer (right) helped a Lincoln Lanes team finish third at the Youth Games Region Final in Chase. (File photo)
Vernon bowlers bronzed in Chase

A snow plow went off Silver Star Road early Wednesday, Nov. 30. (Linda Martin photo)
Snowplow ditched up Vernon’s Silver Star Road