Vernon police ready to combat impaired driving

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP starts the annual Counter-Attack initiative on Dec. 3, a month-long campaign focused on impaired driving enforcement. (Kelowna RCMP photo)

Police will soon be cracking down on impaired driving.

Saturday, Dec. 3, is National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day, which marks the beginning of the RCMP’s Counter-Attack operations, a month-long campaign focused on impaired driving enforcement and prevention.

“It’s the time of year where people are getting together at parties and social gatherings to celebrate the holiday season,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Enjoy yourself and celebrate, but please, do it safely. If you are going to consume anything; alcohol, cannabis, or otherwise, that may impair your ability to drive, stay home or plan in advance for a safe ride.”

Through the month of December, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers and members of BC Highway Patrol Falkland will be ramping up enforcement activities in the North Okanagan, specifically targeting impaired drivers.

“Whether it’s through check-stops, mandatory alcohol screening, standardized field sobriety tests, or using drug recognition experts, we’re going to use all the tools available to remove impaired drivers from our roadways,” said Terleski. “Alcohol and drug related collisions are entirely preventable and there is zero tolerance for those who choose to take the risk and drive under the influence.”

For a full list of the penalties related to impaired driving, click here.

Anyone who suspects a driver is impaired is advised to call 911.

Brendan Shykora

impaired drivingRCMPVernon