Vernon police seek owner of boat that floated ashore

Is this your boat?

An unoccupied blue-and-white Campion model motorboat ran aground on a property on Okanagan Lake in Vernon Monday, Aug. 16, at around 12 p.m. (RCMP photo)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are hoping to find the owner of a powerboat that was found astray on Okanagan Lake Monday afternoon.

A member of the public found the boat, a blue and white Campion model, when it ran aground on their property on Okanagan Lake around noon on Aug. 16.

“The finder secured the boat and called police who are now distributing a photo of the boat hoping the owner will recognize and claim their boat,” said media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

Anyone claiming ownership, or with information as to who the boat belongs to, is asked to contact Cpl. Hornoi of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

