Vernon police seek two wanted individuals

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are asking the public for help in locating two people with arrest warrants who are believed to be in the Vernon area.
Kylie Anne Ritchie, 26, is wanted for two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. She is described as being 5’4” in height weighing 180 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Desmond Muskrat, 27, is wanted for assaulting a police officer and failing to comply with a probation order. He is described as 5’5” in height weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of either of these individuals is asked to contact their local police or the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.