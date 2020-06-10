The second annual Vernon Pride Prom has been postponed to Aug. 28, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Stock photo/Allie Smith)

Vernon Pride Prom organizers set late-August dance date

Second-annual dance for LGBTQ+ youth scheduled for Aug. 28

It won’t happen in June, but plans are still in the works for a dance dedicated to LGBTQ+ youth in the Vernon area.

The second-annual Vernon Pride Prom has been postponed to the end of summer due to COVID-19.

“We’ve postponed the dance until Aug. 28 to keep everyone safe and are in the process of working out social distancing measures,” said organizer Taron Des Mazes, who originally scheduled the event for June 27 during World Pride Month.

Des Mazes, a Grade 12 student at Vernon Secondary School, organized Vernon’s first pride prom last year after noticing a lack of pride events for young people in the city.

“I definitely know there’s a large population of LGBTQ youth in Vernon, (but) we’re all in little pockets or groups and we don’t communicate with each other very much, so I kind of wanted to fix that.”

The event is for ages 13 to 18 and was originally planned as a three-hour dance, with tickets costing $5 in advance and $10 at the door.

READ MORE: Youth filmmakers tackle technology addiction, relationships, cyber-bullying

READ MORE: LETTER: Show Pride support amid pandemic

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Pride

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC SPCA investigating after miniature horse found mutilated in northern B.C.
Next story
Armstrong grads net non-sanctioned parade

Just Posted

Vernon Pride Prom organizers set late-August dance date

Second-annual dance for LGBTQ+ youth scheduled for Aug. 28

Armstrong retirement community fortunate to have in-house doctor

Columnist Carrie O’Neill shares Dr. America’s story since joining Heaton Place community

Morning Start: Car radios were first implemented in 1930

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Boiling water advised for Killiney Beach customers

Advisory issued for 290 customers of Killiney Beach system after control room work finished June 9

VIDEO: Bear and cub searching garbage cans in Lake Country

The bears were caught on a residents security camera looking for food

Piano man lights up Vernon streets

Downtown instrument back on the 30th Avenue block

Summerland Sunday market to begin June 28

Changes made to comply with COVID-19 directives

COVID-19: A look at how layoffs turned permanent in past Canadian recessions

Statistics Canada report finds nearly half of layoffs in past recessions became permanent

‘Almost complete loss’ of early salmon runs at Fraser River slide last year: DFO

Fisheries and Oceans is also exploring how hatcheries could be used to restore runs affected by the landslide

Family commemorates Osoyoos boat crash victims one year later

The boat trip marked the one year anniversary of Trask and Ellison’s deaths

Teach Black history to fight racism, starting in elementary school: B.C. students

Students say current anti-racism protests in the U.S. and Canada point to a need for lessons

B.C. film industry given go-ahead to restart productions halted due to COVID-19

The industry will likely look very different than it was before the pandemic

Summerland school to present video of graduation ceremonies

110 Grade 12 students to receive high school diplomas over three days

Horse mascot dressed in Dr. Bonnie Henry outfit a hit on Vancouver Island

Trading Post Feed and Tack has been dressing up Cantelope for 15 years

Most Read