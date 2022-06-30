Vernon property taxes due July 4

Property owners have until 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, to pay their 2022 property taxes without penalty

It’s a national holiday in the U.S. but, in 2022, it’s also a deadline for Vernon property owners.

Property taxes for 2022 are due by 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, in order to avoid a penalty.

Notices were put in the mail on May 26. If you have not received your notice yet, you can log in to your free MyCity account at www.vernon.ca/mycity to retrieve it, or contact the finance department at city hall.

Homeowners are reminded they will need to submit a properly completed home owners grant application directly to the Province of British Columbia, either by phone or online. The B.C. Home Owner Grant reduces the amount of property tax you pay for your principal residence, and an application for the grant must be made each year, even if your mortgage company or bank pays your taxes.

It is not necessary to make a tax payment in order for eligible owners to claim the grant.

For more information on the Provincial Home Owner Grant application process, visit gov.bc.ca/homeownergrant or call 1-888-355-2700 to speak with a live agent.

To help property owners avoid waiting in a potentially long lineup to pay their taxes, there are several ways you can make a payment without having to stop by city hall’s cashier station:

• Online through your financial institution;

• By cheque through the mail; or

• By using the 24-hour drop box at the front entrance to city hall.

Please note that postmarks on mailed remittances will not be considered as date of payment.

For more information visit: vernon.ca/propertytaxes.

