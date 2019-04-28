Vernon pub hosts bands rocking for health care

Annual Rock For Care at Longhorn Pub features 12 bands playing for 12 hours

The duo 54 Young, with musical guest Melanie of Mel and The Men (centre) play an original tune during their set at the 10th annual Rock For Care, which raises money for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, Sunday, at Vernon’s Longhorn Pub. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Twelve bands, 12 hours.

In those 12 hours, you get to hear some of the best live music from the Okanagan and…

You get to help raise money for a worthy cause.

The 10th annual Rock For Care is on now (Sunday) at Vernon’s Longhorn Pub featuring fabulous live music for 12 groups who are playing an hour each until midnight.

With auctions, silent and live, plus 50-50 draws, money is raised for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

Admission is by donation.

The event is put on by the group The Wheely Naughties, who perform at 6 p.m.

The rest of the lineup includes:

12 p.m.: Mya & Sol;

1 p.m.: Mel & The Men;

2 p.m.: 54 Young;

3 p.m.: Typical Underground;

4 p.m.: The Noble Crew;

5 p.m.: 5 Knuckle Shuffle;

6 p.m.: The Wheely Naughties;

7 p.m.: Billy & The Haze;

8 p.m.: Steel Toad;

9 p.m.: The Keys;

10 p.m.: The Kokanee Cowboys;

11 p.m.: Flash.



