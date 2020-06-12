The Vernon Public Art Gallery will reopen its doors Monday, June 15, 2020, with pandemic protocols in place. (VPAG photo)

Vernon Public Art Gallery set to reopen

The doors will reopen Monday, June 15 with COVID-19 protocols in place

As the COVID-19 crisis stabilizes, Vernon’s art community is making a comeback.

Guests will be welcomed back to the Vernon Public Art Gallery starting Monday, June 15, with social distancing precautions in place.

The gallery will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The first hour of the day will be devoted to seniors and those with health concerns, the gallery said in a press release Thursday.

To maintain safety during the ongoing pandemic, visitors will be required to follow sanitizing and distancing protocols. The number of guests in the gift shop and galleries has been limited and the gallery has installed plexiglass dividers where necessary.

“We are very excited to welcome the community back to the gallery. We recognize our position as a gathering place for the community to connect and engage with the arts and are eager to resume that role,” said executive director Dauna Kennedy.

“Although it seems like we can see some light at the end of the tunnel, we ask that our visitors continue to follow the necessary health and safety precautions while visiting the gallery to ensure we can remain open to the public. ”

Visit the gallery’s website for more details on the gallery’s opening procedures, or to access online art programs.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
