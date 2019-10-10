Four people were arrested in connection with the seizure of drugs and money in rural Vernon Wednesday. (File photo)

Vernon RCMP arrest four over drugs, money

Two men, two women arrested at Old Kamloops Road home and in car in Okanagan Landing

Four people remain in police custody following a seizure of drugs and cash from a rural Vernon property Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Members of the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Targeted Policing Unit completed arrests and executed a residential search warrant in the 4000 block of Old Kamloops Road Wednesday. At approximately 3 p.m., a man and woman were arrested in a vehicle on Longacre Drive, in Okanagan Landing, resulting in the seizure of drugs and money.

Immediately following the arrests, the southeast District Emergency Response Team executed the search warrant at the Old Kamloops Road residence, resulting in the arrest of another man and woman. During the search, additional drugs were seized.

All four subjects remain in police custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are not releasing further information.

