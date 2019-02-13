Girls allege being grabbed by the arm near Vernon school

Witnesses sought as girls, aged 11, claim unknown man grabbed one of their arms near school

Witnesses are sought as two 11-year-old girls allege that an unkown man grabbed one girl by the arm near a Vernon school.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is seeking witnesses to a suspicious occurrence which occurred near a local school early Tuesday evening. Just after 6 p.m., officers were called to the area of Mission Hill Elementary, in the 1500-block of 36th Street after two girls, both aged 11, reported that while walking on a path near the school, an unknown man approached them and allegedly grabbed one of the youth by the arm.

One youth thought quickly and run into public view on the street, yelling for help, which caused the man to quickly let go of the other girl’s arm and flee on foot.

The girls were able to grab the attention of a passing vehicle, and the vehicle’s occupants helped the girls to safety by retreating into a nearby church.

“Officers are currently investigating this incident, however, are looking to speak to the good Samaritans that assisted the youth last evening, as they left prior to police arrival and were not identified,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

RELATED: Police investigate suspicious Armstrong incident

The suspect in this incident is described as a man with tan-coloured skin, wearing dark or all-black clothing, approximately five-foot-seven to five-foot-10 tall with a thin-to-average build.

The youth were not physically injured as a result of this incident.

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are asking anyone who may have been in the area of the 1500 block of 36th Street on Tuesday, Feb. 12, between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. and may have witnessed this male or suspicious occurrence, to please contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171 and reference file #2019-3092.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New storm brings more rain and snow to U.S. West Coast
Next story
B.C. MLA should step down from ride hailing committee, opposition says

Just Posted

Vernon’s Valentine’s for Mexico sold out

10th annual event spreads smiles for orphaned children and keeps families together

Snow plagues Vernon roadways

Police say that they have responded to more than a dozen accidents due to poor conditions

Vernon affordable housing development to break ground

Thunderbird Manor will be a four-storey, 38-unit development on 27th Avenue past Landing Plaza

VIDEO: Crews blast rock at Hwy. 97 slide site north of Summerland

Callan Road detour remains in place as workers continue to clear the rock slide

North Okanagan RCMP set to strategize

Current plan focused on crime reduction, communication and road safety

Sailboat raised from Okanagan Lake during snowfall

Owner gave boat away after raising it

Elderly dog ‘Ernie’ on the mend after ingesting THC, cocaine

The BC SPCA says it’s unclear how the drugs ended up in the chocolate Labrador’s system

B.C. MLA should step down from ride hailing committee, opposition says

Ravi Kahlon says his father’s taxi licence in Victoria isn’t a conflict

Liberals agree to only limited hearings on Wilson-Raybould affair

Their short list of three proposed witnesses does not include Wilson-Raybould

Gunman opens fire at San Diego restaurant

Amazingly no one hurt following shooting at San Diego restaurant

Vernon Vortex duo outlast Winnipeg cold

Speed skaters Nate Benn and Daniel Hall both medal at Canadian championships help outdoors

UBC team tackles psychological impact of floods, fires in Okanagan

Researchers from UBCO are undertaking research on the impacts of flooding and fires on people

Got Milk? B.C. mom answers love-inspired call for breastmilk

Breastmilk provides needed antibodies for babies to fight infections

‘Laws of physics apply to everybody’: RCMP warn drivers as winter hits B.C.

ICBC reports crashes are up 44% in parts of the province

Most Read