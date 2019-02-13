Girls allege being grabbed by the arm near Vernon school

Witnesses sought as girls, aged 11, claim unknown man grabbed one of their arms near school

Witnesses are sought as two 11-year-old girls allege that an unkown man grabbed one girl by the arm near a Vernon school.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is seeking witnesses to a suspicious occurrence which occurred near a local school early Tuesday evening. Just after 6 p.m., officers were called to the area of Mission Hill Elementary, in the 1500-block of 36th Street after two girls, both aged 11, reported that while walking on a path near the school, an unknown man approached them and allegedly grabbed one of the youth by the arm.

One youth thought quickly and run into public view on the street, yelling for help, which caused the man to quickly let go of the other girl’s arm and flee on foot.

The girls were able to grab the attention of a passing vehicle, and the vehicle’s occupants helped the girls to safety by retreating into a nearby church.

“Officers are currently investigating this incident, however, are looking to speak to the good Samaritans that assisted the youth last evening, as they left prior to police arrival and were not identified,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

RELATED: Police investigate suspicious Armstrong incident

The suspect in this incident is described as a man with tan-coloured skin, wearing dark or all-black clothing, approximately five-foot-seven to five-foot-10 tall with a thin-to-average build.

The youth were not physically injured as a result of this incident.

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are asking anyone who may have been in the area of the 1500 block of 36th Street on Tuesday, Feb. 12, between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. and may have witnessed this male or suspicious occurrence, to please contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171 and reference file #2019-3092.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.