Vernon RCMP officer honoured for community commitment

Going above and beyond in the community has earned a local RCMP member provincial recognition.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Traffic Services officer, Const. Gary McLaughlin was honoured over the weekend by the Internal Order of Daughters of the Empire (IODE) for his outstanding work within the community.

The IODE RCMP Community Service Award was established over 27 years ago to recognize an RCMP member, unit or detachment of the RCMP for exemplary public service to their community outside of their official duties.

The provincial chapter of the IODE awarded this year’s recipient, McLaughlin, for his outstanding work during a reception held Saturday, April 13.

McLaughlin has dedicated numerous hours volunteering his own time to programs such as; Read with the RCMP, Emergency Services Fights Back Against Hunger, the Lumby Fire Truck restoration project and the Jean Minguy Memorial Youth Academy.

“It is apparent that Const. McLaughlin is truly dedicated to the communities of the North Okanagan area, given the countless volunteer hours he contributes each year outside of his regular duties,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is fortunate to have a member such as Const. McLaughlin serving in our area as he strives to be a constant role model to the youth of our community.”

Earlier this year, McLaughlin was also awarded Volunteer of the Year by Silver Star Rotary for his outstanding work within the community, which was presented to him during the Winter Carnival winter break-out luncheon.

When McLaughlin is not volunteering within the community and or dedicating time to his family, you will find him working the frontline within the North Okanagan Traffic Services Unit.

“Congratulations Cst. McLaughlin on your well-deserved awards!”

