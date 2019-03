Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers arrest an individual Monday afternoon on Alexis Park Drive, though no reason has been given as to why the person was taken down. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Commuters on a busy Vernon roadway got a good look at Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers in action late Monday afternoon.

Mounties were seen taking down an individual on Alexis Park Drive at around 5 p.m. The individual was taken back to the detachment.

The Morning Star has reached out to Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP for comment on the arrest.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.