Vernon RCMP searching for wanted man

Luke John Russell is wanted for numerous charges, including assualt by choking

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man, Luke John Russell.

The 46-year-old is wanted for assault, assault by choking, uttering threats, obstruction and failing to comply with a court order.

Russell is described as 5-foot-five-inches tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Russell, contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP: 250- 545- 7171. Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or leaving a tip online at nokcrimestoppers.com.

Police

