Vernon RCMP seek assault suspect

Man allegedly attacked woman Oct. 5 in north Vernon

Local RCMP are asking for help in locating an assault suspect following an attack Oct. 5.

The “brazen assault” occurred in the north Vernon area in the early evening of Oct. 5 and Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is appealing for any further information that may lead to the identity of a suspect.

On Oct. 5, just before 6 p.m., the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP received a report of an adult woman who was grabbed from behind and assaulted by an unknown man while walking on a board walk trail in the area of 220- 58th Ave.

After struggling with the man, the woman managed to break free causing the suspect to flee north bound on foot. Police responded to the area after receiving the report, however the man was not located.

“The police are pursuing all avenues of the investigation to identify the suspect,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “We are looking for any witnesses who may have been in the area or heard anything at the time of the assault to come forward and speak to police.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 30-years-old, with a tall, skinny build.

“The victim in this incident sustained minor physical injuries and can be commended for her fighting mentality,” said Brett.

The investigation is on-going and the RCMP are asking anyone with any information to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to an arrest could result in eligibility for a cash reward.

Vernon RCMP seek assault suspect

Man allegedly attacked woman Oct. 5 in north Vernon

