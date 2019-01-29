Vernon RCMP seek help identifying suspect

Man wanted for brazen daytime theft at Vernon grocery outlet

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have released a photo of a potential suspect in an alleged, brazen daytime theft from a Vernon grocery store in December. (Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP photo)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are looking to identify a brazen daytime thief that entered a local grocer and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

On Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, police were notified of a theft at a Vernon grocery outlet after a lone man can be seen on video surveillance entering the back office of the business and allegedly taking a large amount of undisclosed cash from a safe during business hours.

“The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are looking to advance their investigation into this matter and are releasing the photo to the public in the hopes that someone will come forward and provide information on the suspect’s identity,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

The grocery outlet is not identified in the police release distributed Jan. 29.

RELATED: Apologetic bank robber gets stiff sentence

The suspect photo depicts a non-Caucasian man, wearing an Under Armour ball cap with a light-coloured hooded sweater, dark pants and a backpack.

Anyone with any information in regards to this theft is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and reference file 2018-28508.

Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
OC adopts 2% domestic student tuition hike starting 2019 fall semester
Next story
Hunt on for missing Merritt cowboy after riderless horse found

Just Posted

OC adopts 2% domestic student tuition hike starting 2019 fall semester

Increase called for to address projected 2019-20 budget shortfall

Vernon RCMP seek help identifying suspect

Man wanted for brazen daytime theft at Vernon grocery outlet

OC adopts 2% domestic student tuition hike starting 2019 fall semester

Increase called for to address projected 2019-20 budget shortfall

Vernon rink starts Scotties with win

Kim Slattery scores 8-4 win over New West rink in opening draw at B.C. curling finals in Quesnel

Vernon boil water notice rescinded

Water quality has returned to a Good rating.

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

Hunt on for missing Merritt cowboy after riderless horse found

A 32-year-old man is believed to be missing in the backcountry, last seen on Saturday afternoon

VIDEO: Northern fur seal pup rescued near B.C. fish farm

The pup, which has now been named Mowi by staff, was found swimming erratically Monday

B.C. businesses bracing for health payroll tax impact on jobs

For many small and seasonal employers, it’s another new cost

Black Press Media reporter chosen for prestigious leadership academy

Erin Haluschak to attend the Poynter Institute Leadership Academy for Women in Digital Media

B.C.’s licensed medical craft cannabis producers launching co-op

Big marijuana producers struggle to meet demand for legal marijuana

Elderly B.C. man charged after woman hit with hammers

‘Witnesses quickly came to her aid and stopped the assault’ say RCMP

WHL formally announces Kootenay Ice move to Winnipeg

Cranbrook-based major-junior hockey franchise on the move to Manitoba after 21 seasons

B.C. man permanently disabled from ‘excessive force’ arrest files appeal

Lower court ruled Victoria’s Don Lapshinoff missed window for compensation

Most Read