Vernon RCMP seek help identifying suspect

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have released a photo of a potential suspect in an alleged, brazen daytime theft from a Vernon grocery store in December. (Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP photo)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are looking to identify a brazen daytime thief that entered a local grocer and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

On Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, police were notified of a theft at a Vernon grocery outlet after a lone man can be seen on video surveillance entering the back office of the business and allegedly taking a large amount of undisclosed cash from a safe during business hours.

“The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are looking to advance their investigation into this matter and are releasing the photo to the public in the hopes that someone will come forward and provide information on the suspect’s identity,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

The grocery outlet is not identified in the police release distributed Jan. 29.

The suspect photo depicts a non-Caucasian man, wearing an Under Armour ball cap with a light-coloured hooded sweater, dark pants and a backpack.

Anyone with any information in regards to this theft is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and reference file 2018-28508.

Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.



