Vernon RCMP seek owner of recovered rings, wooden box

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are searching for the owners of two recovered rings and a wooden box that reads “Rosco.” (Vernon North Okanagan RCMP photo)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are searching for the owners of multiple recovered items.

“Please help us reunite what appears to be the remains of a family pet and two rings,” the datchment said in a post on Facebook.

What the RCMP believe to be remains of a family pet is a wooden box with rounded edges and a plaque that reads “Rosco.”

One ring is a thin gold band with a solitaire diamond or cubic zirconia, while the other is two adjoining silver or white gold bands with a green, possibly emerald, gemstone as well as several smaller clear stones.

Related: Missing ring reunited with couple vacationing in Okanagan

“When you become a victim of theft things of sentimental value can be taken. This is unfortunate, however when the police recover items or when good people turn them in we do our best to find the owners.”

Those who are missing these items are asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.