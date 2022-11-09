UPDATE: Remembrance Day ceremonies staged in Coldstream and Vernon

A day to honour Canada’s many brave soldiers and veterans will be marked at the hockey rink in Vernon.
The Vernon branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, in partnership with the City of Vernon, will host a Remembrance Day Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, at Kal Tire Place.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to find parking and seating before the program begins.
The program schedule is as follows:
• 9:30 a.m.: Doors open
• 9:50: Musical prelude
• 10: Parade forms
• 10:25: Parade of veterans, first responders, cadets, cubs and scouts
• 10:35: Service begins
• 11: One minute of silence.
The District of Coldstream is also putting on Remebrance Day services. On Friday, there will be ceremonies at both the Coldstream cenotaph and the Lavington cenotaph starting at 10:45 a.m., followed by refreshments at the Coldstream and Lavington fire halls. Both ceremonies will be open to the public.
Extra parking for the Coldstream cenotaph ceremony will be available at the Coldstream Elementary School.