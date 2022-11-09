UPDATE: Remembrance Day ceremonies staged in Coldstream and Vernon

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Friday, No. 11

Vernon’s Remembrance Day ceremony will take place at Kal Tire Place Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. (File photo)

A day to honour Canada’s many brave soldiers and veterans will be marked at the hockey rink in Vernon.

The Vernon branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, in partnership with the City of Vernon, will host a Remembrance Day Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, at Kal Tire Place.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to find parking and seating before the program begins.

The program schedule is as follows:

• 9:30 a.m.: Doors open

• 9:50: Musical prelude

• 10: Parade forms

• 10:25: Parade of veterans, first responders, cadets, cubs and scouts

• 10:35: Service begins

• 11: One minute of silence.

Kal Tire Place is located at 3445 43rd Ave., where ample parking is available.

The District of Coldstream is also putting on Remebrance Day services. On Friday, there will be ceremonies at both the Coldstream cenotaph and the Lavington cenotaph starting at 10:45 a.m., followed by refreshments at the Coldstream and Lavington fire halls. Both ceremonies will be open to the public.

Extra parking for the Coldstream cenotaph ceremony will be available at the Coldstream Elementary School.

READ MORE: Veterans’ parade returns to national Remembrance Day after two-year hiatus

READ MORE: Mystery flag to mark 80th anniversary of disastrous Dieppe raid on Remembrance Day

Brendan Shykora

Remembrance DayVernonVeterans