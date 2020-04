Huge wave on Kalamalka Lake captured during Saturday’s heavy winds

Vernon resident Aaron Nasipayko took this stunning photo of a large swell during Saturday’s heavy winds on Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lake.

Heavy winds Saturday in the North Okanagan may have interrupted outside activity.

But it did lead to a great photo for a Vernon resident.

Aaron Nasipayko got a spectacular shot of a large, almost ocean-like swell on Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lake.

