Vernon residents can have say on developments

Townhouses, hotel and high density residential among proposals

Some development is in the works for Vernon.

An open house was scheduled for the public to provide their input on various OCP Amendment applications July 24 at the City Hall.

Various OCP amendment applications were reviewed at the Open House.

One application is to designate 1700 O’Keefe Road from ALR Lands to Residential – Medium Density and allow development of stacked townhouses pending rezoning of the subject property.

Some changes are also in the works for the Tiki Village Motel and surrounding homes. The applicant is proposing to change the Official Community Plan designation of the subject property from Residential – Medium Density & Medium Density Commercial & Residential to Mixed Used High Density Commercial and Residential in order to allow mixed-use, street level commercial with hotel and residential units above.

Other application addresses are:

– 6162 Pleasant Valley Rd. & 6141 HWY 97

– 1700 Polson Dr.

– 4701 29th St.

There is still time to have your say on the proposed changes.

“We would like your feedback, take a short survey,” the city urges residents.

You can find more information regarding the OCP Amendment Open House here: https://www.vernon.ca/homes-building/neighbourhood-planning/official-community-plan

