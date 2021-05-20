Walls criss-cross many parts of the West Bank.

Vernon residents rally for Middle East peace

Socially-distanced and mask-wearing protestors at MP Mel Arnold’s office Saturday

War in the Middle East has Okanagan residents putting pressure on the Canadian government to do more to create justice.

Vernon residents are rallying at North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold’s office Saturday, May 22, at noon.

“We’re just concerned that the Canadian government is not doing anything to recognize the situation over there,” said Martin Vegt, a member of Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East, Okanagan chapter.

Ralliers are planning to walk around the block and will be following provincial health guidelines by wearing masks and being socially distanced.

Similar protests took place in major centres last weekend. Then on Sunday Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City flattened three buildings and killed hundreds.

READ MORE: Israel kills 42 in Gaza as Netanyahu warns war will go on

“It’s particularly bad in East Jerusalem right now,” said Vegt, who was there five years ago and witnessed the long-standing battles.

READ MORE: Naming Jerusalem as capital a shameless move

