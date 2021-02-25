Vernon resort fills gap for residents impacted by COVID-19

SilverStar Mountain Resort and Community Foundation North Okanagan create program to feed families

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon has teamed up with the Community Foundation of North Okanagan to help feed local families who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. (SilverStar photo)

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon has teamed up with the Community Foundation of North Okanagan to help feed local families who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. (SilverStar photo)

SilverStar Mountain Resort, in partnership with the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan, has raised more than $5,000 to help feed local families who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the start of February 2021, SilverStar and CFNO teamed up and started an initiative called Filling the Gap, a program that allows families, seniors and individuals to have access to groceries and produce when times are tough.

“To date, we have raised about $5,000 for local families, but our goal is to get to $7,500 by Feb. 28,” said Chantelle Deacon, media relations manager for SilverStar. “Right here in our community, many people have been struggling financially since the pandemic hit. Working with the CFNO, we wanted to find a way to support those who need help.”

SilverStar’s Play It Forward Fund will match all donation’s made to the cause, up to $7,500.

The Foord Family Foundation in Vernon has recently announced they will also match all donations made to the cause.

“We are so grateful that the Foord Family Foundation values this cause and will be matching donations up to $7,500,” Deacon said. “That means that every dollar donated will be tripled. That’s a lot of funds helping those struggling right here in our community.”

Funds raised will provide these families, seniors and individuals with a locally made Good Food Box filled with nourishing groceries, such as fruits and vegetables.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated so far, everything helps during these extremely challenging times,” Deacon said.

A $25 donation feeds a family of three and $15 feeds an individual or senior.

If you have the ability, please consider helping the resort feeding those in need throughout our community.

Donations can be made here, until Feb. 28.

READ MORE: Kal Tire founder Tom Foord fondly remembered for his local legacy

READ MORE: Community Foundation North Okanagan continues grant program

Charity and Donations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Details announced ahead of Trans-Canada highway closures east of Golden
Next story
New resource dives into 150 years of racist policy in B.C.

Just Posted

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon has teamed up with the Community Foundation of North Okanagan to help feed local families who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. (SilverStar photo)
Vernon resort fills gap for residents impacted by COVID-19

SilverStar Mountain Resort and Community Foundation North Okanagan create program to feed families

Const. Kyle Camulush is the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s new liaison officer for the Okanagan Indian Band. (RCMP photo)
New liaison officer for Okanagan Indian Band

Const. Kyle Camalush joins Vernon North Okanagan RCMP from Barriere detachment

One person was extricated from a vehicle that rolled off Highway 97 Feb. 25, 2021, near Clerke Road in Coldstream around 2 p.m. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)
One trapped after vehicle rolls off Highway 97 south of Vernon

Single-vehicle incident on highway stretch; vehicle rolled onto its roof

Team BC participating at the 2020 Brier in Ontario. (Michael Burns Photography)
Kelowna curler prepares for battle ahead of 10th Brier appearance

Rick Sawatsky, shooting lead for Team BC, said the 2021 Brier will be unlike any other

BC Emergency Health Services Advanced Care Paramedic Practice Educator Trevor Campbell. (Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation - Contributed)
ECG machines onboard Okanagan ambulances for quickest response to heart attacks

Donations from Lake Country, Predator Ridge, Vernon and Armstrong behind purchase of 8 live-saving machines

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 10 additional deaths, 395 new COVID-19 cases

The majority of new coronavirus infections were in the Fraser Health region

The booklet roots present day activism in the history of racist policies, arguing the history must be acknowledged in order to change. (CCPA)
New resource dives into 150 years of racist policy in B.C.

Racist history must be acknowledged in order to change, authors say

Agatha Mary Clarissa Miller, before she knew she would change literature. Photo Wikipedia
And Then There Were None

What book knocked your booties off when you were young?

A webinar on dealing with dementia will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021 (Submitted)
Webinar on dementia scheduled for March 10

Okanagan residents invited to event on legal issues surrounding dementia

The BC SPCA is offering many chances for school-aged kids to learn about animal welfare and other animal topics. Pictured here is Keith, a three-month-old kitten seen on Nov. 4, 2020 at the Chilliwack SPCA. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
From pets to wildlife, BC SPCA offers animal education programs geared to youth

BC SPCA offering virtual spring break camps, workshops and school presentations

Nanaimo-raised singer Allison Crowe with director Zack Snyder on the set of ‘Man of Steel’ in 2011. Crowe performs a cover of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah in the upcoming director’s cut of ‘Justice League.’ (Photo courtesy Clay Enos)
B.C. musician records song for upcoming ‘Justice League’ film

Allison Crowe’s close connection to director led to rendition of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah

Migrant farm workers transplant jalapeno sprouts from trucks into the tilted soil at a farm. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
‘They’re afraid’: Coalition sounds alarm over COVID vaccines for B.C.’s migrant workers

Though health ministry says anyone can get vaccinated, critics say barriers are keeping migrants from their dose

(Contributed)
Crash causes delays on Coquihalla southbound, travel advisory issued

A vehicle incident between Merrit and Hope has caused major delays heading south

The missing camper heard a GSAR helicopter, and ran from his tree well waving his arms. File photo
Man trapped on Manning mountain did nearly everything right to survive

The winter experienced camper was overwhelmed by snow conditions

Most Read