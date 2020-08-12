Vernon road closures planned during slope stabilization work this month

There will be 30-minute closures at the sites on Tronson Road and Eastside Road starting Aug. 17

Motorists in Vernon may experience 30-minute road closures on a pair of roads near Okanagan Lake over the next few weeks.

The city is continuing its rock slope stabilization work, which will include rock scaling, ditching and bolting on Eastside Road and Tronson Road.

Construction will take place on Eastside Road, south of Kokanee Road, from Aug. 17 to 21, and on Tronson Road west of Beachcomber Bay Road from Aug. 22 to Sept. 5

For public safety, there will be 30-minute road closures in the project areas while crews conduct scaling and trim blasting. Drivers are encouraged to plan their trips around the road closures.

“The City apologizes for any inconvenience these projects may cause and appreciates your patience while the work is being completed,” the city said Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Those traveling in the area are reminded to slow down, drive to conditions, and obey all traffic control devices and personnel on site.

For more information on the project, visit the Roads and Transportation section of the city’s website.

