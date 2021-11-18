Vernon road crews ready for winter season

Trucks out in force Thursday, Nov. 18, as first snow of the new season arrives

The first bout of the winter season arrived in the North Okanagan Thursday, Nov. 18.

With this, it is time to adjust habits to meet winter conditions.

The City of Vernon asks motorists to slow down, give yourself more time to reach your destination and have patience as you navigate wet roads and slippery sections.

“City of Vernon snow clearing equipment and personnel are ready for the season and trucks are out across the city today,” said Ian Adkins, manager of roads, drainage and airport. “Our crews clear roads, lanes and cul-de-sacs on a priority basis, according to the city’s snow and ice control policy.”

Arterials, collectors, bus routes, school zones and selected problem areas are the first priority.

The second priority is all remaining roads except lanes and cul-de-sacs.

Lastly, lanes and cul-de-sacs are plowed

Each snow and ice event is different, so depending on the scope and length of the snow event, it could take crews up to 72 hours to reach all portions of the city, once the snow has stopped falling. If the snow continues to fall, crews may be required to return to priority one routes to keep the city moving.

Citizens are reminded that sidewalks adjacent to residential and commercial properties are the responsibility of the resident or tenant. It’s important these areas are kept clear for the safety of everyone who uses them.

When shoveling sidewalks and driveways, do not pile snow on travel lanes, storm drains, fire hydrants or bus pickup/drop-off areas, as these create issues for travel and safety concerns for the community.

