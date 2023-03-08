The City of Vernon has implemented a modified spring sweeping program. Crews are out across the city cleaning main transportation routes until more consistent warm temperatures arrive. (City of Vernon photo)

The City of Vernon has implemented a modified spring sweeping program. Crews are out across the city cleaning main transportation routes until more consistent warm temperatures arrive. (City of Vernon photo)

Vernon rolls out modified spring sweeping program

Crews cleaning main transportation routes for now until weather gets warmer

Warmer weather and melting snow have allowed for a modified spring sweeping program to get underway in Vernon.

Crews are out across the city cleaning main transportation routes until Mother Nature is ready to bring more consistent warm temperatures.

The full-scale spring sweeping program will be taking place in the coming weeks when above zero temperatures are consistent. This is needed for the multi-week sweeping program because water is used for dust control, sweeper operation and flushing.

At this time, street sweepers are out during daytime hours, working on areas of the city where snow has fully melted. However, the forecast is calling for more snow later this week, so crews are prepared to respond to changing weather and travel conditions as required.

In addition to sweeping, city crews are also repairing potholes that have resulted from the spring freeze/thaw cycles.

The city asks motorists to keep an eye out for crews on the road and to slow down and use caution in areas where crews are working.

If residents find a pothole on a city street, they’re encouraged to report it to the public works department.

Potholes on Highway 97 (32nd Street) and Highway 6 are under the jurisdiction of the Province of B.C., and are maintained by its contractor, AIM Roads.

READ MORE: Slash piles to be burned on Okanagan Indian Band land

READ MORE: Grocer feeds hungry kids in Vernon, now Armstrong

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Road conditionsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Access to cervical cancer screenings still lagging behind in some B.C. communities
Next story
Vernon Cultural Centre could be next home for Dragoons monument

Just Posted

Vernon resident Richard Hamilton is proposing to have the local B.C. Dragoons monument erected at the new Greater Vernon Cultural Centre once it is built. The Greater Vernon Advisory Committee will see a presentation from Hamilton proposing the site at its meeting on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon Cultural Centre could be next home for Dragoons monument

The City of Vernon has implemented a modified spring sweeping program. Crews are out across the city cleaning main transportation routes until more consistent warm temperatures arrive. (City of Vernon photo)
Vernon rolls out modified spring sweeping program

A dust advisory has been extended in Vernon Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Morning Star - file photo)
Dust worsens in Vernon, extending air quality advisory

Jessica Jynn Ruschiensky, 29, is wanted for theft and failing to comply with a probation order. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP put out a call to the public for help in locating her Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (RCMP photo)
Vernon police search for woman wanted for theft

Pop-up banner image