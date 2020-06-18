The Vernon Salvation Army has been made aware of an individual claiming to represent the organizations soliciting donations in the Harwood community June 18, 2020. (Stock)

Vernon Salvation Army warns of scam

An individual claiming to represent the organization is soliciting donations in Harwood community

The Salvation Army issued a warning to Vernon’s Harwood community of a potential scammer attempting to solicit donations.

“Please know that the Salvation Army dos not go door-to-door collecting monetary or material donations,” Lt. Stefan Reid said in a statement June 18.

The organization was made aware of the individual claiming to represent the Salvation Army targeting the community before issuing a statement just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

Salvation Army’s notice urges residents to contact the local Salvation Army and local RCMP detatchment if someone comes to the door asking for donations.

