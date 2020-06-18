Vernon Salvation Army warns of scam

An individual claiming to represent the organization is soliciting donations in Harwood community

The Salvation Army issued a warning to Vernon’s Harwood community of a potential scammer attempting to solicit donations.

“Please know that the Salvation Army dos not go door-to-door collecting monetary or material donations,” Lt. Stefan Reid said in a statement June 18.

The organization was made aware of the individual claiming to represent the Salvation Army targeting the community before issuing a statement just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

Salvation Army’s notice urges residents to contact the local Salvation Army and local RCMP detatchment if someone comes to the door asking for donations.

