Vernon school bus talks back on board

Parents whose children take the bus to school should note that transporation is back on the school board’s agenda.

The Vernon School District has not advertised it, but there is a meeting Wednesday, June 24 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. The link will be available on the district website Wednesday morning.

“This meeting is an opportunity for the general public to provide input, ideas and considerations for the board to consider as we review our transportation policy,” school board chairperson Robert Lee said. “So essentially it’s an opportunity for all of us to start from the ground floor to present thoughts and suggestions.”

The district has been looking at cutting transportation for some students as a cost saving measure. But following concerns from a number of parents, and teachers, the trustees decided to keep the status quo for the 2020/21 school year. But it is still eyeing changes for future years.

“Transportation has long been a challenge for this board and many boards throughout the province,” said Lee. “Essentially we have left our transportation as ‘status quo’ for this upcoming school year so we could use this opportunity to build a transportation policy which has more public input and consideration without being hindered by time constraints and hopefully, this meeting is part of the process in achieving that.”

