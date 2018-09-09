Vernon school district hosts renowned LGBT storyteller

A renowned author and speaker is coming to Vernon schools to shed light on bullying and acceptance.

School District 22 (Vernon) is pleased to be bringing in writer and storyteller, and proud member of the trans community, Ivan Coyote Sept. 17-19.

Coyote is the author and creator of many short books and films and has been called “a natural-born storyteller.”

As a seasoned stage performer, Coyote often visits many schools and tackles topics such as family, class, gender, identity and social justice. Coyote’s stories remind us of our own fallible and imperfect humanity while at the same time inspiring us to change the world. Speaking with passion and an eye for beauty found in what makes us all human, Coyote will challenge youth to take an honest look at bullying and how we can all take an active part in creating safer schools for everyone.

“School District 22 is inclusive and open to all students and staff members, regardless of gender and identity,” said superintendent Joe Rogers. “We believe our students deserve a safe place to get an education and we look forward to hearing Ivan speak.”

The topic of sexual orientation, gender identity and inclusion is not something that is new at School District 22. Earlier this year, Seaton Secondary Leadership students painted an entrance wall in rainbow stripes to show their support in making their school more inclusive.

The greater Vernon community is invited to attend Coyote’s show, sponsored by Vernon DPAC, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. at VSS. For more information, visit the School District 22 website.

Related: Back to school, kids talk social media, the web and slang words

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.