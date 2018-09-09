Ivan Coyote will speak at Vernon Secondary School Sept. 17. (Sarah Race photography)

Vernon school district hosts renowned LGBT storyteller

Ivan Coyote will speak at Vernon Secondary School Sept. 17

A renowned author and speaker is coming to Vernon schools to shed light on bullying and acceptance.

School District 22 (Vernon) is pleased to be bringing in writer and storyteller, and proud member of the trans community, Ivan Coyote Sept. 17-19.

Coyote is the author and creator of many short books and films and has been called “a natural-born storyteller.”

As a seasoned stage performer, Coyote often visits many schools and tackles topics such as family, class, gender, identity and social justice. Coyote’s stories remind us of our own fallible and imperfect humanity while at the same time inspiring us to change the world. Speaking with passion and an eye for beauty found in what makes us all human, Coyote will challenge youth to take an honest look at bullying and how we can all take an active part in creating safer schools for everyone.

“School District 22 is inclusive and open to all students and staff members, regardless of gender and identity,” said superintendent Joe Rogers. “We believe our students deserve a safe place to get an education and we look forward to hearing Ivan speak.”

The topic of sexual orientation, gender identity and inclusion is not something that is new at School District 22. Earlier this year, Seaton Secondary Leadership students painted an entrance wall in rainbow stripes to show their support in making their school more inclusive.

The greater Vernon community is invited to attend Coyote’s show, sponsored by Vernon DPAC, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. at VSS. For more information, visit the School District 22 website.

Related: Back to school, kids talk social media, the web and slang words

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Indigenous groups still want to buy stake in Trans Mountain after court setback
Next story
Floating lodge with fuel on board runs aground on Haida Gwaii

Just Posted

Vernon school district hosts renowned LGBT storyteller

Ivan Coyote will speak at Vernon Secondary School Sept. 17

Lake Country camp for kids with disabilities celebrates 50 years

Camp Winfield started in 1968, thanks to the local Lions Clubs

Buddhist Convention in Vernon

President of Vernon’s Buddhist Temple said it’s a great time for those interested in the religion to check it out.

ArtWalk kicks off in Lake Country

The 25th annual art event is held at the Community Complex

Trans Mountain Pipeline protesters gather outside Kelowna MP’s office

Called Rise for Climate, the protest was held Sept. 8

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

Floating lodge with fuel on board runs aground on Haida Gwaii

West Coast Marine Response deploys skimmer vessel from Prince Rupert

Indigenous groups still want to buy stake in Trans Mountain after court setback

Federal Court of Appeal ruling quashed the government’s approval of the project

Man sends email to 246 women, hoping one of them is the Nicole he met the night before

He sent the email to University of Calgary students

Pop singer missing after going overboard on cruise ship off Canadian coast

German pop singer Daniel Kueblboeck is missing at sea

‘It’s pretty embarrassing:’ Winnipeg aims to put less poop in river

3.2 million litres of raw sewage and rainfall runoff spilled into Winnipeg’s river system last month

B.C. VIEWS: Canada’s carbon tax house of cards is falling down

Revealed as just another sales tax, it’s doomed in B.C. and nationally

Kelowna Rockets get lost in the smoke

The Rockets fell to the Kamloops Blazers Saturday Night

Back on the ice: Humboldt Broncos play first regular season game since the crash

16 were killed after a crash on a Saskatchewan highway

Most Read