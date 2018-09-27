Vernon school trustees, mayor candidates face-off in forums

Vernon teachers and Vernon chamber hosting forums; Spallumcheen forum tonight

Residents wanting to see the candidates for Vernon School District trustees, and ask questions of them, will be able to do so next month.

There will be a public forum for school trustee candidates on Thursday, Oct. 11, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Vernon Secondary School Theatre.

The evening is co-sponsored by the Vernon Teachers’ Association, District Parent Advisory Council and CUPE Local 5523. Moderator will be retired teacher Mel Maglio.

There are nine candidates running for four seats in Vernon, and three candidates running for two seats representing Lumby.

Robert Lee is the returning acclaimed candidate for Coldstream.

“There are many new names and faces running for trustee this year and it’s important to get to know where each person stands on matters vital to public education in Vernon,” said Vernon Teachers’ Association president Lisa LaBoucane. “Trustees are responsible for the school district budget and have the final say as to where resources are allocated. It’s an incredibly important job.”

Each candidate will have time to introduce themselves, followed by a question and answer session.

“This is an important time for parents and the public to ensure that their interests are represented on our local board. This board of education will set the tone for the next four years in our district,” said LaBoucane. “I encourage community members to attend this forum, but more importantly, to vote on Oct. 20.”

SPALLUMCHEEN FORUM

There is an all-candidates forum for those running for council in the Township of Spallumcheen tonight (Thursday).

The forum starts at 7 p.m. at Centennial Hall in Armstrong.

Candidates will be given two minutes to introduces themselves, and that will be followed by written questions, and questions from the floor. There will be an intermission and then candidates will have two minutes to make closing statements.

Seven people are running for six council seats while current councillor Christine Fraser is challening incumbent Janice Brown for mayor.

VERNON MAYORALTY DEBATE

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce will host a meet the (council) candidates and mayoral forum.

The event will be at the Prestige Hotel and Resorts on Tuesday, Oct. 2, starting at 6 p.m.

Citizens can meet the candidates for Vernon council with an informal session from 6 to 7 p.m. A mayoral forum only will run from 7 to 8 p.m.

The first part of the evening is ticketed (tickets available at vernonchamber.ca) and includes appetizers.

The public can attend free of charge from 8 to 9 p.m.

There are 20 candidates for the six Vernon council seats, including current mayor Akbal Mund, and four men are running to replace Mund as mayor.

Vernon school trustees, mayor candidates face-off in forums

Vernon teachers and Vernon chamber hosting forums; Spallumcheen forum tonight

