Vernon seeks millions in funding for flood mitigation

City looks to increase capacity at the 43rd Street crossing of Vernon Creek

Vernon council is set to review a recommendation to pursue millions in provincial funding for flood mitigation work.

The city recently completed a flood mapping, risk analysis and mitigation project for BX Creek and Vernon Creek.

The study identified several mitigation recommendations, including increasing the creek capacity at the 43rd Street crossing of Vernon Creek, located upstream of the Vernon Water Reclamation Centre.

A memo to council from water resources engineer Mathew Keast notes that the city can submit a grant application through the Adaption, Resilience and Disaster Mitigation Program, administered by the Union of BC Municipalities, until Oct. 7.

The memo notes the Vernon Creek crossing at 43rd Street would meet the grant criteria.

A map showing unmitigated modelled flood depth at 43rd Street crossing (left image) compared to an upgraded crossing. (City of Vernon photo)

The estimated cost to do the flood mitigation work is $3.5 million.

Communities can apply for 73.33 per cent of eligible flood mitigation costs up to $10 million. The grant funding would therefore cover 73 per cent, or $2,555,000, of the project costs if successful.

The city would then be on the hook for the remaining 27 per cent, or $945,000, which would be drawn from the infrastructure reserve in 2024 if the application is successful.

The project would be proposed as part of the 2024 financial plan.

A council resolution to support the grant application is required. Council will review the matter at its next meeting on Monday, Sept. 26.

Brendan Shykora

B.C. Floods 2021Vernon