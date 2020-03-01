Earth Strike Vernon, building on the momentum of what they call a successful, peaceful rally protesting violence against Wet’suwet’en leaders at the Vernon Courthouse Sunday, Feb. 23, will hold a student-led protest against climate action on Friday, March 6. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press)

Vernon student climate action group plans protest

Earth Strike Vernon invites students to courthouse protest Friday, March 6

Students from across Vernon will leave classes to protest a lack of climate action.

Organized by Earth Strike Vernon, a municipal chapter of Earth Strike International, the protest will take place Friday, March 6, from 12 to 3 p.m. on the steps of the Vernon Courthouse.

Earth Strike Vernon is building off what they call a successful peaceful protest at the same location Sunday, Feb. 23, showing solidarity and protesting colonial violence against Wet’suwet’en leaders. Close to 40 people attended the protest, held during snowy and sunny conditions.

READ MORE: Vernon protest draws close to 40 people

All students and allies of the group are welcome to “stand for climate justice.”

“Although Earth Strike Vernon took an extended period of rest throughout much of the winter, we haven’t given up the fight,” said Taylor Louis, municipal organizer of Earth Strike Vernon. “Our protest on the 23rd of February proved exactly that. We’re expecting to see a decent number of students turn out for our first school strike in many months. The time to act is now, and that is what we intend to do.”

The protest, said Louis, will be a “peaceful show of support for immediate climate action.”

“Time is running out to tackle the climate crisis,” she said. “In response, youth across the world are continuing to step up to put pressure on those who are in positions to act.”


