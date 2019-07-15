(Photo submitted)

Vernon summer mural tours start with new guides

The mural tours started on June 28 and will run until Sept. 27

Summer mural tours started on June 28 in Vernon with new local guides “putting their own spin” on the nearly 30 murals in town.

The new guides are Greater Vernon Museum and Archives volunteers Larry Lundgren and Greg Poirier, as well as executive director Steve Fleck.

Lundgren is a long-time volunteer and a comedian who has served as a guide for several years, but he recently recruited Poirier to join the tours.

Museum research specialist and membership coordinator Gwyn Evans said both men are passionate about the history of Vernon and the Okanagan Valley. She said Poirier also volunteers in the O’Keefe Ranch general store where he recounts the history of the area to visitors.

In addition to new guides, Evans said this year they will be adding more information about the old buildings along the way to the murals on the tour.

Tours depart from the museum steps at 3009 32nd Avenue on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m. for $5 per person. The tours last over an hour and will run until Sept. 27.

karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Vernon summer mural tours start with new guides

