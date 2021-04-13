Vernon takes action against climate change

Plans are now in place to tackle climate change.

Vernon’s first Climate Action Plan was endorsed by council Monday, April 12.

The plan articulates a path to a resilient future for Vernon, where the community is more prepared for the impacts that climate change will bring and has worked to reduce its emissions.

Endorsing the plan is an important step, Mayor Victor Cumming said.

“The plan reflects both the scientific data and the values of our community, which were expressed during an extensive public consultation process,” he said. “It sets the stage for Vernon to be a leader in taking action on climate change. These actions will make us stronger and more resilient as a community.

“The money we invest now will save on future costs for emergency response, oil and gas for heating and getting around, and will reduce interruptions and stress in our community.”

The Climate Action Plan sets targets that reflect the urgency of climate change and includes actions that not only help Vernon reduce greenhouse gas emissions and get ready for the impacts that climate change brings, but also result in immediate benefits for residents.

The city will begin the development of an implementation strategy, including a long-term communication and engagement plan. To view the plan, visit vernon.ca/climateaction.

