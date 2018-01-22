Vernon task force to address climate change

Local impact guidance sought by Vernon council

City of Vernon Council has endorsed the creation of a new Climate Action Task Force to address the local impact of climate change.

The task force will be made up of representatives from fields such as science and technology, education, business and health, as well as community stewardship groups. Members of the community at large and youth will also be represented.

Over the next two years, the Climate Action Task Force will develop a series of recommendations for council’s consideration with regard to setting greenhouse gas emission reduction targets, developing strategies to meet those targets, growing community awareness about climate action and addressing other climate change matters that arise during that time.

“We have tremendous capacity and knowledge in the Vernon community regarding climate action,” said Mayor Akbal Mund. “We look forward to working with this task force to identify ways that we can reduce our impact on climate change, as well as to adapt to its impacts.”

Interested Vernon residents are encouraged to apply. Applications for the Climate Action Task Force will be considered throughout February.

For more information contact City of Vernon manager of long-term planning and sustainability Rob Miles at 250-550-3247.

 


