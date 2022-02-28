The flag of the Ukraine will fly outside Vernon city hall for the next three weeks. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)

The flag of the Ukraine will fly outside Vernon city hall for the next three weeks. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)

Vernon to fly Ukrainian flag

Council motion to fly Ukrainian flag outside city hall for three weeks unanimously supported

The City of Vernon will swap out one of its flags for that of the Ukraine.

Coun. Akbal Mund made a motion at the regular meeting of council Monday, Feb. 28, for the city to fly the blue-and-yellow flag of Ukraine outside city hall for three weeks.

Director of operation services James Rice explained that there are four flags that fly in front of city hall: Canada, British Columbia and two municipal flags.

“We can exchange one of our flags for that of the Ukraine,” said Rice. “We’ll leave the one with our crest but take down the one that says City of Vernon.”

“I was at an event on the weekend and there are many Ukrainian families here and those that have family that are struggling in the Ukraine,” said Coun. Teresa Durning. “I’m extremely proud to be part of this decision.”

Council voted unanimously in support of Mund’s motion.

A moment of silence for those killed in the country since the invasion by Russia on Thursday, Feb. 24, was held prior to the motion.

