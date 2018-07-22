Vernon Fire Rescue crews made quick work of a smoudlering willow tree in a wooded area in the 3500 block of 27th Street Sunday, July 22. Little damage occurred as a result of the blaze, the cause of which is yet unknown. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Vernon tree burn doused

Willow tree smouldering Sunday, July 22 quickly put out

Vernon Fire Rescue crews made quick work of a tree burn Sunday, July 22.

Capt. Colin Clarke, with VFRS, said bylaw officers reported the incident, which occurred in a wooded area in the 3500 block of 27th Avenue, to the service shortly before 6 p.m.

“We found a big willow tree smouldering with no flame,” Clarke said.

Related: Hedge fire at Vernon apartment ‘suspicious’

The cause of the small burn is currently unknown.

“It could be human caused or the result of lightning a few days ago that left the tree smouldering,” Clarke said.

Crews were able to douse the smouldering tree quickly. No injuries were reported as a result of the burn.

Related: BC Wildfire merges Mt. Eneas and Munro Lake fires

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Government sets full-time salary range for Justin Trudeau’s nanny
Next story
Accident blocks southbound traffic on Coquihalla

Just Posted

BC Wildfire holding steady on Okanagan Complex

Evening update on Okanagan fire situation

Okanagan Wildfires: An afternoon update on wildfires and evacuations

A Sunday afternoon look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan and Similkameen.

Vernon tree burn doused

Willow tree smouldering Sunday, July 22 quickly put out

Summer in full swing at O’Keefe Ranch

Family programming every weekend in July and August

BC Wildfire merges Mt. Eneas and Munro Lake fires

Large plume of smoke seen over the fire was a controlled event

All-Indigenous teams break new ground, making BC Games history

This is the first time there have been dedicated Indigenous teams at the BC Summer Games

Vernon poet shines bright light on struggle with homelessness

Book launch for John La Greca’s Homeless Memorial is at Gallery Vertigo July 21

Why do they do it? Coaches guide kids to wins, personal bests at the BC Games

Behind the 2,300 B.C. athletes are the 450 coaches who dedicate time to help train, compete

Reel Reviews: Floundering inferno

We quote Charlie Brown: “Good grief!”

UPDATE: Five taken to hospital following one of two Coquihalla accidents

One airlifted in critical condition, four taken via ambulance in stable condition

Ottawa fails to find alternative buyer for Trans Mountain pipeline by deadline

The feds had announced it was purchasing the $4.5 billion pipeline earlier this spring

Government sets full-time salary range for Justin Trudeau’s nanny

At its top range, the order works out to a rate of $21.79 per hour, assuming a 40-hour work week

Lower Mainland teams battle for baseball gold at BC Games

Vancouver Coastal squeaked out a 3-2 win against Fraser Valley

The Northern Secwepemc te Qelmucw people signed an agreement-in-principle with the B.C. government

The signing ceremony, at the Eliza Archie Memorial School, was 25 years in the making

Most Read