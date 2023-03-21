Vernon United Way drive-thru breakfast to drive home funds for food security

The breakfast fundraiser takes place from 6:30-9 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the Prestige Vernon Lodge

The time has come to support local food security while fuelling up your body in Vernon Wednesday morning.

Grabbing a breakfast bag full of goodies and surprises at the 21st annual North Okanagan Drive Thru Breakfast by United Way will help increase food security in the local community.

Presented by Total Restoration Services, the breakfast runs Wednesday, March 22 from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre (3914 32nd Street). Guests who donate will be greeted with hot coffee, treats and giveaways while picking up their breakfast bags.

Some lucky donors will win one of many prizes hidden in the bags, including the $1,000 golden ticket courtesy of Valley First, a two-night stay with breakfast and dinner at Sparkling Hill Resort and Spa, and a round trip flight for two to any WestJet destination.

A minimum of $20 for donation is suggested.

“Total Restoration is proud to present this community event once again for the third time in a row,” said Conan Ackert from Total Restoration Services. “Thank you to everyone who continues to support our community through this event – from all the amazing local businesses and volunteers to members of the general public who show up every year. We could not have done it without you.”

United Way believes no one should have to decide between food and rent. A recent study shows that one in six Canadians lives in a household facing a food shortage, and with the rising costs of food, gas and accommodations in conjunction with supply chain issues and the ongoing impacts of fires, floods and the pandemic, the community is turning to local organizations to meet their nutritional needs.

“The Land to Table Network is the steward for United Way’s North Okanagan Community Food Hub, which in collaboration with local farmers and food security programs is addressing challenges and opportunities within the emergency food sector,” said Kristi Rintoul, community impact and investment manager at United Way BC.

“Our partners in food hubs co-create solutions that address regional food insecurity by bringing together the resources and services that already exist in our communities. This model not only increases dignified access to food for families, but also provides food literacy programming, wellness activities, and other wrap-around services such as mental health support, employment services, childcare, and more.”

Financial support from this year’s drive-thru breakfast will help fund United Way initiatives in the region, including food hubs that support the needs of residents from Revelstoke and Salmon Arm to Lumby and Vernon.

