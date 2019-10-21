Vernon up for advanced gas meters project

FortisBC to host information session for Vernon customers Wednesday

FortisBC is looking to upgrade its gas meters in its Advanced Gas Meters Project and if approved expects to begin replacements by 2022. FortisBC is hosting an information session for its Vernon Clients on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Prestige Hotel. (FortisBC)

FortisBC is looking to modernize its gas meters and will be holding an information session in Vernon on Oct. 23. The utility provider is readying to apply to British Columbia Utilities Commission’s (BCUC) advanced gas meters project.

FortisBC said the technology used in meters hasn’t changed much in more than 100 years and upgrading to advanced meters will have many benefits for its more than one million customers in British Columbia.

Upgrades will modernize the infrastructure while hooking customers’ meters up to a wireless network. Putting gas meters online means FortisBC can better monitor and measure its customers’ gas use and will allow for remote detection and response to gas leaks. Plus, it eliminates the need for FortisBC employees to enter customers’ property to read meters on a regular basis.

Advanced meters use sound wave to measure gas use and uploads the information through a wireless network. The newer meters are also smaller, consist of no moving parts and are expected to last longer than their predecessors.

The company will be hosting an information session at Vernon’s Prestige Hotel on 32 Street between 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the topic and customers are welcome to join.

“The feedback we receive will help us prepare our application,” the company said in a statement. “If our application is approved by the BCUC, we anticipate replacing the meters between 2022 and 2026.”

