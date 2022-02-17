Vernon van brand contest goes to chaplaincy

North Okanagan Community Chaplaincy voted winner of first Fox Plumbing Wrap a Van for a Cause contest

Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical owner Ted Fox announces the North Okanagan Community Chaplaincy as the winner of the company’s Wrap a Van for a Cause contest. (Kara Cassidy photo)

A wrap on a Vernon-based contest is good news for the North Okanagan Community Chaplaincy (NOCC).

They are the winners of the Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical Wrap a Van for a Cause contest which will see the chaplaincy’s information branded onto a Fox company vehicle.

Fox will then donate five per cent of proceeds generated from the van over the next year.

“There were 44 nominated organizations from the community,” said company owner Ted Fox, who made the announcement Thursday, Feb. 17. “Nominations were accepted within our service region (Vernon, Kamloops, Salmon Arm, Sicamous).”

The nominations were put into a March Madness college basketball-style bracket and voting was done by the public.

The proceeds will be a big help for NOCC. Each year, the organization hosts a memorial service in Polson Park at Vernon’s Homeless Memorial to remember the men and women lost to homelessness.

They hold a Street Church where the ministry is based upon gaps in the community. One of the gaps identified was spiritual intentions and physical care. NOCC says they are seeing lives changed and transformed with the Street Church.

NOCC provides one-on-one mentoring, speaking, teaching and a focus on the coming year is a recovery-oriented system of care, simply getting people into recovery and not continue to use drugs.

Three contest runners-up received a $500 donation from Fox. They are Vernon Search and Rescue; Vernon Homeless Outreach Team Association; Kalamalka Rotary Starfish Backpack Program.

