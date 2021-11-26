VERNON VOTES: Small turnout for day 2 of advance polls

Byelection for city councillor seat saw 49 voters attend second advance poll

Not many residents turned out to make their mark on Vernon’s municipal byelection Thursday.

The second day of advance polls saw 49 voters cast a ballot at Vernon council chambers Nov. 25 for the short, four-hour opportunity.

Meanwhile more than 200 people turned out for the first advance poll Nov. 24.

“Three more advance voting opportunities are available for eligible voters,” the city said.

Vernon council chambers (3400 30th St.) will be open for voting Saturday, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

General Voting day is Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with polling stations at Priest Valley Gymnasium, Ellison Elementary School, Vernon Secondary School and Community Baptist Church.

There are 11 candidates seeking the vacant councillor position.

