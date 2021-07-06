Vernon wildlife control frees rattlesnake from deer netting

Wise Wildlife Control Services reminds residents to take precautions when animal proofing their backyard

A local wildlife control organization is reminding residents in the North Okanagan to be mindful when wildlife-proofing backyards after a “rather large” rattlesnake got caught up in some deer netting.

“Every year we are faced with numerous calls that consistently put ourselves and the snakes in danger,” the Wise Wildlife Control Services team said.

To prevent trouble, it’s recommended all deer netting is kept a minimum of six to eight inches off the ground. Mesh weaves in gardens should be no more than 1/8-inch gaps to prevent tangling. Grain and birdseed should be contained as they attract rodents and rodents are a main food source for snakes.

As for the snake tangled Monday, July 5:

“This large guy was successfully freed and released to live another happy day and so are we,” a post to social media reads.

