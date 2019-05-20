Vernon Winter Carnival names board

The Vernon Winter Carnival’s button for its 60th anniversary event in 2020 plays home to the first Winter Carnival in 1961. (Vernon Winter Carnival - photo)

The board to oversee the milestone 2020 Vernon Winter Carnival was elected at its annual general meeting.

Deb White is back as chairperson. She’s joined on the executive by vice-chairperson Corinne van de Crommenacker, treasurer Brian Langner and secretary Ruth Hoyte.

Directors are Laurell Cornell, Rod Koenig, Roel van de Crommenacker, Joy Stratford, Erik Olesen, Kirbey Lockhart, Paul Cousins, Colleen Heather, Caroline Radics-Navratil, Mike Smallenberg and Annette Timm.

Outgoing board members Martin and Carol von Holst and Todd Millar were thanked for their time and wished best luck on future endeavours.

Vernon Winter Carnival turns 60 in 2020 and the theme for the event, presented by VAlley First, is Carnival Remembers the 60s.

“Our goal is to bring back some of the favorite events that we haven’t seen in a while,” said White. “We are very happy that we entered into an agreement with the city regarding the building so we can focus on making the 60th Carnival one of the best yet.

“The main focus for the 60th Anniversary is to pay homage to the Carnivals of the 1960s. The 2020 button design has been revealed and many will notice it’s reflective of the first Vernon Winter Carnival celebrated in 1961.”

All board members would like to encourage the community to come forward with suggestions for events, or to volunteer. Visit vernonwintercarnival.com for more information on events, sponsorship and volunteer opportunities.



