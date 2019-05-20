Vernon Winter Carnival names board

Carnival set for milestone 60th annual event - Carnival Remembers teh 60s – in February 2020

The Vernon Winter Carnival’s button for its 60th anniversary event in 2020 plays home to the first Winter Carnival in 1961. (Vernon Winter Carnival - photo)

The board to oversee the milestone 2020 Vernon Winter Carnival was elected at its annual general meeting.

Deb White is back as chairperson. She’s joined on the executive by vice-chairperson Corinne van de Crommenacker, treasurer Brian Langner and secretary Ruth Hoyte.

Directors are Laurell Cornell, Rod Koenig, Roel van de Crommenacker, Joy Stratford, Erik Olesen, Kirbey Lockhart, Paul Cousins, Colleen Heather, Caroline Radics-Navratil, Mike Smallenberg and Annette Timm.

Outgoing board members Martin and Carol von Holst and Todd Millar were thanked for their time and wished best luck on future endeavours.

Vernon Winter Carnival turns 60 in 2020 and the theme for the event, presented by VAlley First, is Carnival Remembers the 60s.

“Our goal is to bring back some of the favorite events that we haven’t seen in a while,” said White. “We are very happy that we entered into an agreement with the city regarding the building so we can focus on making the 60th Carnival one of the best yet.

“The main focus for the 60th Anniversary is to pay homage to the Carnivals of the 1960s. The 2020 button design has been revealed and many will notice it’s reflective of the first Vernon Winter Carnival celebrated in 1961.”

All board members would like to encourage the community to come forward with suggestions for events, or to volunteer. Visit vernonwintercarnival.com for more information on events, sponsorship and volunteer opportunities.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Transit incorporates North Okanagan route changes
Next story
Vernon chamber members do not want overdose prevention site downtown

Just Posted

Mainly sunny Victoria Day in Okanagan-Shuswap

The South Okanagan is the hottest spot to be in the province for Victoria Day

Vernon chamber members do not want overdose prevention site downtown

Chamber reps meet with Interior Health to discuss proposed site for Vernon

Vernon Winter Carnival names board

Carnival set for milestone 60th annual event - Carnival Remembers teh 60s – in February 2020

BC Transit incorporates North Okanagan route changes

Changes coming June 2 to routes in Coldstream and Armstrong

QUIZ: Test your knowledge of Victoria Day

How much do you know about the monarch whose day we celebrate each May?

Weather holds up for Rutland May Days

60th annual May Day midway, market and entertainment saw hundreds of attendees

Raptors beat Bucks 118-112 in 2OT thriller

Leonard has 36 points as Toronto cuts Milwaukee’s series lead to 2-1

South Okanagan runners take top spots in Peach City RunFest

Both the top male and female half-marathon winners were from Penticton

Former Greyhound Canada employees gather in Okanagan to say a final farewell

“Greyhound may take our jobs but they will never take our friendships,” says former bus driver

Kelowna firefighters douse blaze in hedges

The cause of the fire on Renfrew Road is under investigation.

‘Teams that win are tight’: B.C. Lions search for chemistry at training camp

The Lions added more than 50 new faces over the off-season, from coaching staff to key players

Rescue crews suspend search for Okanagan kayaker missing for three days

71-year-old Zygmunt Janiewicz was reported missing Friday

Okanagan Springtime Regatta draws more than 50 sailboats

Sailors treated to windy, excellent long weekend conditions on Okanagan Lake in Kelowna

B.C. VIEWS: Reality of our plastic recycling routine exposed

Turns out dear old China wasn’t doing such a great job

Most Read