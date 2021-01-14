Vernon Winter Carnival offers up scholarships

Two Grade 12 students can win $500 scholarships in conjunction with Carnival and The Stor-it Place

The Vernon Winter Carnival Society, in conjunction with the Stor-it Place, will award two $500 scholarships to a pair of Grade 12 students. (Morning Star - file photo)

A pair of scholarships are being made available by the Vernon Winter Carnival.

In partnership with the Stor-it Place, a long-time supporter of the festival, the Carnival is asking Grade 12 students to submit a short essay about the impact the Vernon Winter Carnival has had on them personally.

“We know that Vernon Winter Carnival has had a lasting impact on this community. We’re excited to engage our future generations with the festival and to hear some of the stories of how Vernon Winter Carnival has been a part of people’s families and their traditions” says Vicki Proulx, executive director of the Vernon Winter Carnival Society.

“Thank you to the Stor-it Place who initiated this project, and gave us the idea to bring a spotlight to the individuals who love to participate in this 61-year-old community event.”

Vernon Winter Carnival has celebrated all that is winter in the North Okanagan. At its heart, carnival is all about celebrating community: the uniqueness, the people and traditions in Vernon.

Applications must be submitted to Vernon Winter Carnival no later than Monday, Feb 8, at 5 p.m. Recipients of the scholarships will be announced Friday, Feb 12. Two Scholarships in the amount of $500 will be awarded.

The criteria includes:

Submit 1-2 pages (minimum 500 words);

Topics can include:

Favourite Vernon Winter Carnival experience;

Why you think Vernon Winter Carnival is important to the community;

How Vernon Winter Carnival has impacted traditions in your family.

Applications can be submitted by email to info@vernonwintercarnival.com or dropped off at the Vernon Winter Carnival office – 2401-35th Avenue.

