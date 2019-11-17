Vernon Winter Carnival executive director Vicki Proulx reminds everyone event tickets for the 60th annual Vernon Winter Carnival go on sale Friday, Dec. 6, at 9 a.m. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon Winter Carnival tickets on sale Dec. 6

Carnival Remembers the 60s will feature events old and new in February 2020

Event tickets for the 60th Annual Vernon Winter Carnival go on sale Friday, Dec. 6, starting at 9 a.m.

Carnival Remembers the 60s is presented by Valley First and runs Feb. 7-16, 2020.

“We asked the community to get involved for the 60th anniversary and the response was overwhelming,” said Carnival executive director Vicki Proulx. “We are thrilled with the amount of returning and new events.”

More than 125 events have been booked for the 2020 Vernon Winter Carnival, which is 30 more events than last year. Tickets will be available for purchase Dec. 6 for more than 30 events.

“Many events do sell out quickly – some within hours – so don’t be disappointed and buy your tickets early, they make great Christmas gifts,” said Proulx who added some event tickets including the popular Suds N Cider event can only be bought in-store or over the phone.

Some quick-selling events also have limits on how many tickets can be purchased at once, so be sure to check vernonwintercarnival.com for full details.

Vernon Winter Carnival 2020 will also feature the much-anticipated return of the iconic Ice Palace and the tradition of the Sheriff’s Jail. Other exciting highlights for the 60th Anniversary include Fireworks to kick off the Festival on Feb. 7, the return of Jam Can Curling and Ice Carving for local students, and a new location for the Family Day and Polar Bear Swim events at Paddle Wheel Park.

“It’s hard to believe that Vernon Winter Carnival will begin in less than three months,” said Deb White, president of the Carnival’s board of directors. “Your board has been working hard along with Vicki to ensure that Carnival remembers the 60s is a very memorable year. So many new events as well as bringing back some of the favorite events from years past. I can’t wait.”

The Carnival brochure will be available starting Nov. 30 at the Downtown Vernon Light Up. All events can be viewed online now at vernonwintercarnival.com.

READ MORE: Vernon Winter Carnival seeks new look for jopo and jopette

There are 19 new events to Carnival this year:

Queen Silver Star Snowflake Ball – Feb. 8;

Dinner Theatre – “Doesn’t Time Fly” – Musical Comedy – Feb. 11-15;

Remember the 60s? at the Vernon Museum – Feb. 13;

Valentines’ Night Ski at Sovereign Lake – Feb. 14;

Snowed in Comedy Tour – Feb. 14;

Pancake Breakfast at Halina Centre – Feb. 15;

JCI Rock Stars Bonspiel presented by A&W – Feb. 15;

TKH Kids Club Dance Party – Feb. 16.

New Free Events include:

Ice Sculpting – Feb. 7-8;

Balloon Glow & Carnival Kickoff Celebration – Feb. 7;

Okanagan’s Got Talent – Feb. 9 and 16;

Vintage Snowmobile Poker Run – Feb. 9;

Jam Can Curling – Feb. 10-14;

Bingo Marathon at Halina Centre – Feb. 11;

Total Fun Bed Races – Feb. 11;

Mr. Mikes TWIST OFF – Feb. 13;

Iron Gallery opening and Blacksmith Demo at O’Keefe Ranch- Feb. 14 and 15;

Country Music Valentines Night Dance at The Green – Feb. 14;

Groove your Flow with Bliss Pilates- Feb. 15.

